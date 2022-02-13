Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Verano stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Verano has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

