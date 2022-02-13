Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verbund in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OEZVY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 653. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

