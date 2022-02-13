Veritable L.P. Has $252,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.03. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $42.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.