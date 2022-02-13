Veritable L.P. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $141.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.19. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

