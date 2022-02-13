Veritable L.P. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $141.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.19. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $250.82.
Universal Display Profile
Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Display (OLED)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.