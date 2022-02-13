Veritable L.P. Invests $319,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $180.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.33 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

