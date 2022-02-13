Veritable L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.72 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

