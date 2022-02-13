Veritable L.P. Trims Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.36 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.