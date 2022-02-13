Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $44.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.15 million and the highest is $45.20 million. Veritone reported sales of $16.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $104.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.10 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritone.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities increased their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Veritone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,319,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,131,000 after buying an additional 59,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,485,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Veritone by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 136.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. Veritone has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $47.73.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

