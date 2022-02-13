Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.70

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.70 and last traded at C$21.63, with a volume of 640360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.32.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

