Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $127,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $233.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

