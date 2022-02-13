Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,578,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 380,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 193.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

