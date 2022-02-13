Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) Short Interest Down 55.1% in January

Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,600 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 518,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VGFC stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72. Very Good Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Very Good Food stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

The Very Good Food Company Inc is an emerging plant-based food technology company which produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co The Very Good Food Company Inc is based in VANCOUVER.

