Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 12,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NIHK opened at $0.06 on Friday. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a current ratio of 22.07.
Video River Networks Company Profile
