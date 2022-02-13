Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 12,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,804,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NIHK opened at $0.06 on Friday. Video River Networks has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 20.78 and a current ratio of 22.07.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

