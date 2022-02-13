Vincent L. Beatty Sells 16,000 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Washington Federal Company Profile
Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
