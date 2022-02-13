Vincent L. Beatty Sells 16,000 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

