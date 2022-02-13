Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.26 per share for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. On average, analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 8.19 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1 year low of 7.63 and a 1 year high of 13.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,050. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

