Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

