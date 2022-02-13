Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, an increase of 280.7% from the January 15th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CYBBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

