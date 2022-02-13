Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock valued at $261,297,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,152,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,358,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

