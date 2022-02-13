Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,775,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,430 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $30,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,240,000 after acquiring an additional 87,997 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.81. 4,526,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,286. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

