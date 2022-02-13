VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZIO. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

VZIO opened at $14.10 on Friday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,473 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,147 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VIZIO by 501.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 507,154 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

