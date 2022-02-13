VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,241 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of VMware worth $61,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,305,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 562,305 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 167,403 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 347,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,808 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

