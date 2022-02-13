Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) is Provenire Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Provenire Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 389.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,645 shares during the quarter. Vonage accounts for approximately 7.7% of Provenire Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VG. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of VG opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $21,831,027.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

