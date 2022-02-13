Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of VNO opened at $41.31 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

