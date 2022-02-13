Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 34,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 408,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

NYSE FRC opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

