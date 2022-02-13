Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of UGI worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,590,000 after acquiring an additional 221,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 237,733 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE:UGI opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

