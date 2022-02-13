Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $13.32 Million in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 599,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hayward by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,313,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 177,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Hayward by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,720,000 after purchasing an additional 96,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Hayward by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $653,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,810,992 shares of company stock valued at $56,340,327.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

