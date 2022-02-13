Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 130,168 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 704.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,168 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Beam Therapeutics worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after buying an additional 202,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,201,000 after buying an additional 88,869 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEAM opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

