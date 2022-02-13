Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,252 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

