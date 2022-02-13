Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,955 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Halliburton worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 131.9% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 231,616 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

HAL opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

