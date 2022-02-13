Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.75 on Friday. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $828.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

