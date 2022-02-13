Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Price Target Cut to €177.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €195.00 ($224.14) to €177.00 ($203.45) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($214.94) to €179.00 ($205.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.44. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $127.55 and a 12-month high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

