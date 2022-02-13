Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

WDPSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($42.53) to €43.00 ($49.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.