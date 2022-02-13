Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
WDPSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €37.00 ($42.53) to €43.00 ($49.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $46.48.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warehouses De Pauw (WDPSF)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.