Warner Music Group Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Warner Music Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 830.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMG. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.31 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $229,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.