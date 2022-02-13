Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Watsco stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.42. Watsco has a 52-week low of $233.13 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

