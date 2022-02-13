Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $446.55 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.