Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 414,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $4,586,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $105,750 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCPC opened at $13.89 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

