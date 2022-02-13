Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Remark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MARK. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Remark by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Remark by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 80,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 415.00% and a negative return on equity of 238.62%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

