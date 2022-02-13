Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE EHI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.97. 73,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,644. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
