Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 281.0% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE EHI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.97. 73,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,644. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,263 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 35,517 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

