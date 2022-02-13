WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.61. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

