Widercoin Trading Down 23.4% This Week (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Widercoin has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Widercoin has a market cap of $20,180.47 and $794.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.59 or 0.06821551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,236.73 or 0.99847816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047226 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

