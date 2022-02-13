William Blair Comments on ASGN Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASGN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $131.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

