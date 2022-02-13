Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth $145,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

