Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Worthington Industries reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. 220,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,403. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

