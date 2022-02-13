WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $7.09 on Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.09 or 0.00016788 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $104,148.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044685 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,871.04 or 0.06799425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,248.06 or 1.00055373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00049143 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

