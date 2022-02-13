Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$275.62 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$10.00.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

