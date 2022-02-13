Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stake Lowered by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,038,144 shares during the period. Xtant Medical makes up 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.21% of Xtant Medical worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTNT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xtant Medical stock remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

