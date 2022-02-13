XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

