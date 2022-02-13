Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $36.44. Yelp shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 17,912 shares traded.

The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Yelp by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

