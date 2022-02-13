Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $7.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.11 and the lowest is $6.99. Anthem reported earnings per share of $7.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $28.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $28.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $32.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.03 to $33.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.91. The company had a trading volume of 877,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.39. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $287.40 and a fifty-two week high of $472.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

