Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.
Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 211,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,060. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.