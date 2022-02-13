Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.41. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 211,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,060. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

